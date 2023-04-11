Essex LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.8% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

GS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.51. The company had a trading volume of 310,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

