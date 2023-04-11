Essex LLC Lowers Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF makes up 1.5% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Price Performance
Shares of DTEC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.
About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)
- Hovering Around $100, Generac Is a Powerful Long-Term Opportunity
- Albertsons Companies Can’t Be Any More Attractive Than It Is
- PriceSmart: A Smart Play On Emerging Markets
- Insiders Are Selling These Stocks, But You Shouldn’t
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.