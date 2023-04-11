Essex LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 696,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

