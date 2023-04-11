Essex LLC Sells 570 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. 242,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,906. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

