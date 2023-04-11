Essex LLC Sells 651 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 143,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.