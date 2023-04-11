Essex LLC Sells 740 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,788,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 164,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,114. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.