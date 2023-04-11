Essex LLC Sells 800 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.03. 153,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.