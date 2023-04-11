Essex LLC Trims Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Essex LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.2% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Essex LLC owned about 0.39% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,900. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.