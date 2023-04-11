Essex LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 112,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,910. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

