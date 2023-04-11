Euro Coin Price Tops $1.09 on Top Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003617 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $34.13 million and $2.08 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,259,795 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

