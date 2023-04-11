Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head to Head Comparison

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.22 $17.88 million ($0.47) -18.74

Analyst Recommendations

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79% Perella Weinberg Partners 2.83% 28.11% 12.97%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Far Peak Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.