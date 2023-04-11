FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $22.12.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

About FAT Brands

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.