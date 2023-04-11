FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $22.12.
About FAT Brands
