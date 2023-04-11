Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $294.72 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $294.72 million and approximately $74.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

