Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

