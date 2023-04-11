Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $336.59 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00019876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $336.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 413,865,537 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

