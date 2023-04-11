Financial Survey: Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) & WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares WPP and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WPP
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Publicis Groupe
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WPP and Publicis Groupe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WPP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Publicis Groupe
|1
|4
|6
|0
|2.45
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.8% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
WPP has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. WPP has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WPP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares WPP and Publicis Groupe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WPP
|$17.85 billion
|0.70
|$844.43 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Publicis Groupe
|$14.96 billion
|1.31
|$1.29 billion
|N/A
|N/A
Publicis Groupe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPP.
Summary
WPP beats Publicis Groupe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
