Financial Survey: Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) & WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WPP and Publicis Groupe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Publicis Groupe 1 4 6 0 2.45

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Publicis Groupe has a consensus price target of $67.44, indicating a potential upside of 246.54%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than WPP.

3.8% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. WPP has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WPP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WPP and Publicis Groupe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.85 billion 0.70 $844.43 million N/A N/A Publicis Groupe $14.96 billion 1.31 $1.29 billion N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPP.

Summary

WPP beats Publicis Groupe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

