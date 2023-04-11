First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $133,345,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $81,416,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $44,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

