First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 556,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 336,867 shares.The stock last traded at $63.98 and had previously closed at $65.05.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.