First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 564,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 504,518 shares.The stock last traded at $16.77 and had previously closed at $16.80.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 268,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 155,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

