First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Get First United alerts:

First United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Institutional Trading of First United

About First United

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of First United by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First United during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.