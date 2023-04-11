First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Stock Performance
FUNC opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $23.75.
First United Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.
Institutional Trading of First United
About First United
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First United (FUNC)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.