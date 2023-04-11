Flow Market Cap Hits $1.04 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Flow has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $24.17 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,423,114,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

