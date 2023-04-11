Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 3.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 352,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 160,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.