Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 3.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 352,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 160,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 3.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
Foresight Autonomous’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
