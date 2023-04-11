Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,082 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 451.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,982 shares of company stock worth $2,710,184. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Stories

