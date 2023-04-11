Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $7.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

