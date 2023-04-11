Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Decreased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.