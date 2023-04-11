Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

