Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

