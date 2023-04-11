FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 317,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,308. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

