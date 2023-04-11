FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.20. 74,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,398. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $392.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.00 and its 200-day moving average is $335.61.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

