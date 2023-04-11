FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $367,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $873.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,248. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $878.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $832.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $812.49. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

