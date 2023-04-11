FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $487.97. The company had a trading volume of 108,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

