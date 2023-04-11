FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 380 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 450,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

