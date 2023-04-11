FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 41 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,340 shares of company stock worth $95,715,785. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,543.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,727. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,470.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,420.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

