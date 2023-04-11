FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DexCom by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $113.60. 140,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,657. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

