G999 One Day Volume Tops $2,954.10 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 30% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,954.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001172 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

