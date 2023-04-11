Gala One Day Volume Reaches $121.88 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $291.00 million and $121.88 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

