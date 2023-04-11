Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,769 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $39,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 41,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 321,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.03. 548,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,706. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

