Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. 182,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,415. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.