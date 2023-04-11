Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,210,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,709,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

