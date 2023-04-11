Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.23 on Tuesday. 385,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

