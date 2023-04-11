Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 14,049 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 436,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

