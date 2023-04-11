Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.78.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.40. 270,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,027. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

