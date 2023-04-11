Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 23,196 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 603,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

