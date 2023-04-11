Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,236. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

