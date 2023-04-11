General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 198.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.33.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,037.74%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.