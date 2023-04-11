General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Decreased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

GM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,426,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

