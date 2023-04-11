GenTrust LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

GenTrust LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWH. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 88,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 73,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EWH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 925,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,870. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

