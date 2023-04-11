GenTrust LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 363,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 849,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.