GenTrust LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,581. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

