GenTrust LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 33,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,249. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

