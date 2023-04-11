GenTrust LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,938 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. 7,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,435. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

